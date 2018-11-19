NFL rumors: Washington to sign Mark Sanchez; Colin Kaepernick still unsigned originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Quarterbacks Mark Sanchez and Colin Kaepernick have something in common. Neither has played in the NFL since 2016.

But now, one has an NFL job, and it's not Kaepernick.

Sanchez, who last appeared in three games for the Cowboys in 2016, is expected to sign with Washington, according to multiple national reports.

The Redskins are expected to sign QB Mark Sanchez, per source. He'll serve as the back-up to Colt McCoy. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 19, 2018

Source: The #Redskins are signing free agent QB Mark Sanchez after today's large workout. He has several points of familiarity on the staff and will backup Colt McCoy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2018

Washington is in need of a backup quarterback after starter Alex Smith broke his right fibula and tibia in Sunday's loss to Houston. The team reportedly brought in several quarterbacks for a workout, but Kaepernick was not a part of the group.

Former 11-year NFL cornerback Antonio Cromartie is not a fan of Washington working out quarterbacks not named Colin Kaepernick, and expressed belief that teams continue to black ball the former 49ers signal caller.

No @Kaepernick7 shows you how @NFL continue to black ball him. I'm sorry but none of these QB's are better than Kap. #ImWithKap — ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) November 19, 2018

