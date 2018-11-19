NFL rumors: Washington to sign Mark Sanchez; Colin Kaepernick still unsigned

Quarterbacks Mark Sanchez and Colin Kaepernick have something in common. Neither has played in the NFL since 2016.

But now, one has an NFL job, and it's not Kaepernick.

Sanchez, who last appeared in three games for the Cowboys in 2016, is expected to sign with Washington, according to multiple national reports.

Washington is in need of a backup quarterback after starter Alex Smith broke his right fibula and tibia in Sunday's loss to Houston. The team reportedly brought in several quarterbacks for a workout, but Kaepernick was not a part of the group.

Former 11-year NFL cornerback Antonio Cromartie is not a fan of Washington working out quarterbacks not named Colin Kaepernick, and expressed belief that teams continue to black ball the former 49ers signal caller.


