NFL Rumors: Washington shows interest N'Keal Harry trade with Patriots

Report: Potential asking price for N'Keal Harry with WFT interested originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As rumblings of a potential N'Keal Harry trade persist, we're getting a better idea of who might be interested in the Patriots wide receiver -- and what New England may seek in return.

The Washington Football Team is "monitoring" Harry's situation in Foxboro, ESPN's John Keim reported Wednesday, noting that Washington general manager Martin Mayhew showed interest in Harry prior to the 2019 NFL Draft while he was with the San Francisco 49ers.

Washington's quest to add more offensive talent could include New England WR N'Keal Harry. The team is monitoring his situation, according to multiple sources. The 6-foot-4 Harry, a first-round pick in 2019, hasn't produced and could be traded. WFT GM... https://t.co/z3FRqzFYj3 — John Keim (@john_keim) March 24, 2021

Keim added that "at least three more teams" could have interest in trading for Harry, the Patriots' 2019 first-round pick who has vastly underperformed through two NFL seasons.

The Arizona State product appeared in just seven games as a rookie while battling injury, tallying 12 receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Harry showed promise early in 2020 by catching 13 passes for 111 yards over his first two games but failed to gain momentum, finishing the season with 33 catches and 309 yards while snagging 57.9% of passes thrown his way.

First-round flop?

Harry's yards/target in 2020 (T-142nd in NFL)

5.4

Variation

Single

So, what should the Patriots expect in a trade return for Harry? Keim cited a source who said "it's hard to imagine New England settling for anything less than a fourth-round pick."

The Patriots should drive a hard bargain for their former first-round pick, but a fourth-round draft pick might be optimistic for a player like Harry. Our Phil Perry noted earlier this month that the closest recent model for a Harry trade is the Cleveland Browns dealing No. 15 overall pick Corey Coleman to the Buffalo Bills in 2017 for a future seventh-rounder.

Story continues

Harry simply could benefit from a change in scenery, and Perry added that New England could get a better return than a seventh-rounder. But a Day 3 draft pick (Rounds 4 through 7) seems like a realistic return for the 23-year-old wideout.

If that's the case, the Patriots must decide whether it's worth it to trade Harry at that price or give him another opportunity in a revamped offense with Cam Newton returning at quarterback in 2021.