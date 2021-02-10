NFL rumors: Washington chooses unproven QB over pursuing Carson Wentz talks

Washington just chose unproven QB over Carson Wentz pursuit originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

If you need to know what some teams around the NFL think of Carson Wentz's value, look no further than the Washington Football Team's quarterback situation.

With Dwayne Haskins gone and Alex Smith aging and battered, the Football Team had a decision to make this offseason after making the playoffs:

Go after a big-name QB in free agency or via trade and try to make a deep postseason run? Or settle and bide their time while they keep evaluating the position?

Apparently, faced with going after Carson Wentz or choosing a lesser-known option, Washington decided the embattled Eagles quarterback wasn't worth their time.

NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reported earlier this week that Washington never even called the Eagles about Wentz, a surprising note considering their team's makeup - great defense, young and cheap stars at WR and RB, and tons of cap room.

Source tells me the Washington Football Team has not been in talks with the Eagles about Carson Wentz. Philly might have callers, but Washington isn’t one of them. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) February 9, 2021

And on Wednesday morning, Washington opted instead to pay a surprisingly inexperienced QB, Taylor Heinicke, nearly $9 million over two years:

The Washington Football Team has agreed to terms on a 2-year extension for QB Taylor Heinicke, sources say, worth $8.75M. There are also incentives depending on how many games he starts. Real security for their resilient QB who started and impressed in the playoff game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2021

Not familiar with Heinicke? I don't blame you. He was an undrafted free agent in 2015, and has played in just six career regular season games, throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions.

But! He started Washington's playoff game this year, and kept them close with the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He made a few impressive throws (though his stat line of 1 TD, 1 INT, and yards per attempt under 7.0 wasn't great) and his name seemed to stick.

So, yep. That's the guy Washington decided was more worth adding to their roster as they look to capitalize on a weak NFC East and an advantageous cap situation: a soon-to-be 28-year-old with three touchdowns to his name.

There are of course other factors at play. Wentz carries big money, and the Eagles might be reluctant to trade Wentz within the division - though history tells us it's not out of the question.

But it's still a very interesting look at where Wentz stands around the league as we await his next step.

