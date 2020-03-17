NFL rumors: Vikings trade Stefon Diggs to Bills for four draft picks

The 49ers thought they would miss Stefon Diggs during the 2020 season.

They now are wrong.

The Minnesota Vikings are trading the electric wide receiver to the Buffalo Bills, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Monday night.

Bills have acquired @stefondiggs in a trade from the Vikings. @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 17, 2020

The reported deal is a massive one, with the Vikings receiving four draft picks, including a 2020 first-round pick, in return, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported citing sources.

Compensation update: Bills are trading a 1st-round pick, a 5th-round pick, a 6th-round pick and a 2021 4th-round pick for Vikings WR Stefon Diggs and a 2020 7th-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

The 49ers don't play the Vikings during the 2020 season, but they are slated to play the Bills at some point, so they will have to deal with Diggs this year.

In the 49ers' 27-10 win over the Vikings in the NFC divisional-round-game on Jan. 11, Diggs caught two passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Diggs is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. In 2019, he caught 63 passes for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns.

The good news for the 49ers is that an NFC playoff team weakened its offense. If they match up again with the Vikings in the playoffs this year, coordinator Robert Saleh and his defense won't have to worry about one of the most dynamic receivers in the NFL.

