NFL Rumors: Vikings sign Tashawn Bower off Patriots practice squad

Report: Vikings add linebacker off Patriots practice squad

The New England Patriots reportedly have another opening to fill on their practice squad.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported Wednesday that the Minnesota Vikings have signed linebacker Tashawn Bower, who's appeared in two regular season games this season for the Patriots, to their 53-man roster.

Vikings signing edge Tashawn Bower off Patriots practice squad, per @TomPelisserohttps://t.co/hgq98QsN0t pic.twitter.com/EvP2zjeoGC — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 24, 2021

Bower, 26, played a total of 32 snaps in games against the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns for the Patriots this season, registering a sack in New England's 45-7 win over Cleveland in Week 10.

Bower originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of LSU for Minnesota in 2017, where he remained through October 2019. Following his release from the Vikings, Bower has bounced off and on the practice squad for the Patriots, appearing in seven regular season games in 2020 before seeing time in two more this year.

The reported departure of Bower leaves New England with three openings on its 16-man practice squad.