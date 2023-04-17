NFL Rumors: Vikings sign ex-Patriots CB Joejuan Williams

Report: Former Pats second-rounder signs with Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Joejuan Williams will hope a change of scenery revitalizes his NFL career.

The New England Patriots' second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Williams, 25, starred at Vanderbilt but failed to meet expectations during his time in Foxboro. The cornerback played in 36 games with only one start for the Patriots, amassing 44 tackles and eight passes defensed. He primarily played on special teams and has yet to tally an interception in the NFL.

During the 2022 preseason, Williams sustained a shoulder injury that forced him to go on injured reserve. He was placed on IR ahead of the first roster cutdown deadline, making him ineligible to be reactivated at any point during the campaign.