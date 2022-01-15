NFL rumors: Vikings request 49ers' DeMeco Ryans for head coach interview

Report: Vikings to interview 49ers DC Ryans for head coach role originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers could have yet another defensive coordinator joining the NFL's head coaching ranks, as the Minnesota Vikings have requested to interview DeMeco Ryans for the team's head coaching vacancy, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday morning citing league sources.

Ryans is in his first season as the 49ers' defensive coordinator, after Robert Saleh left Kyle Shanahan's staff to take over as the New York Jets' head coach last offseason.

The 49ers once again had a strong defense in 2021 under the 37-year-old Ryans, ranking third in the NFL in yards allowed and sixth in first downs surrendered.

Ryans has been with the 49ers since 2017, when he started as a defensive quality control coach. He retired as a player back in 2015 after 10 seasons in the league, with one first-team All-Pro honor and a Defensive Rookie of the Year under his belt.

He and the 49ers are locked in on Sunday's playoff opener against the Dallas Cowboys, but perhaps we will see a 49ers defensive coordinator earning a head coaching job for the second consecutive offseason.

