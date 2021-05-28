NFL rumors: Veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt to visit 49ers
The 49ers might be making moves at tight end.
In search of added depth at the position behind superstar George Kittle, the 49ers are rumored to be interested in a former Tennessee Titans tight end.
Veteran tight end MyCole Pruitt visited the #Ravens this week and is scheduled to meet with the #49ers next week, per source. Pruitt spent the last three years with Tennessee as valuable run-blocker who also hopes to expand pass-catching profile.
The six-year NFL veteran played for the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Houston Texans before settling in with the Titans for the previous three seasons.
As a run-first team, the 49ers have always valued their run-blockers up and down the offensive line.
Kittle excels as a blocker, but adding another tight end who is proficient in that area could allow Kittle more pass-catching opportunities in 12-personnel sets.
Pruitt, who hopes to see more work in the passing game, has averaged 10.7 yards per reception throughout his career, a decent clip considering the small sample size (32 career receptions).
If signed by the 49ers, Pruitt would compete with the likes of Ross Dwelley and Charlier Woerner for a backup tight-end spot.