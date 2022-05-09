NFL Rumors: Tyquan Thornton was on Packers, Saints radar on Day 2 of NFL Draft

Report: Other teams had Tyquan Thornton on radar on Day 2 of NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As the dust continues to settle from the 2022 NFL Draft, it's starting to become more clear why the New England Patriots traded up in the second round for a player many analysts believed they were reaching for.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Patriots weren't alone in targeting Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton on Day 2 of the draft. Among the teams reportedly eyeing the speedster were the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints, two receiver-needy teams who've proven adept over the years at drafting receivers outside of the first round.

"[Thornton] also was on the radar of the Packers, Saints and others as a Day 2 option," Fowler wrote. "He combined the 4.28 speed with strong interviews, as teams liked his football acumen. Some saw him as a Day 3 prospect, to be sure. But he was a classic riser in the weeks leading up to the draft, and the Patriots visited with him very late in the process, which was telling."

This century alone, Green Bay has nabbed Greg Jennings, James Jones, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Davante Adams after the first round of the draft. New Orleans, meanwhile, drafted and developed stars such as Marques Colston and Michael Thomas after Day 1.

"[The] Patriots need outside speed in the worst way, so this makes sense for them," a scout told Fowler.

It's worth noting the Saints had already selected Ohio State receiver Chris Olave in the first round (11th overall) in the draft, while the Packers selected North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson in the second round (34th overall). New Orleans made only five total selections over the course of the weekend, but Green Bay wound up drafting two more receivers later on (Romeo Doubs, fourth round, 132nd overall and Samori Toure, seventh round, 258th).

Still, the Saints are continuing to tweak their roster post-Drew Brees and the Packers are in a seemingly never-ending search for a receiver who can connect with Aaron Rodgers, a process which only became more difficult this offseason when Green Bay shipped Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. A speedster like Thornton would surely be worth a look on either roster.