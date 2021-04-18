NFL rumors: Trey Lance pro day can impact 49ers' draft QB choice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Didion
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report: Lance pro day can impact 49ers' No. 3 draft choice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have gotten a first-hand look at evaluating both Justin Fields and Mac Jones in person as they assess options for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Fields' impressive pro day last week now has him as the betting favorite to be San Francisco's choice, after several weeks of Mac Jones being the presumptive preference.

Trey Lance also is expected to be in the conversation for the 49ers at No. 3, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday morning that how he performs in his pro day on Monday "absolutely" could sway the 49ers' brass as they continue the evaluation process.

"I'm told that Lance absolutely can sway their decision on the No. 3 pick with a big performance," Fowler said on "SportsCenter." "Because the 49ers are taking this with an open mind, a broad approach, they're still taking a look at all those quarterbacks. And so with no combine this year and lack of game film, these pro days take on a heightened importance. So they want to see Lance in play-action moving around and mobility, tailoring things toward what the 49ers would do on offense. There will be several teams in the top 10 there to watch Lance to see what he can do.

"And so the 49ers are gonna watch Lance at his pro day, they are gonna go back to Santa Clara, they are gonna have organizational meetings and they are going to try to hash this out exactly what they're doing with that third pick pretty soon."

RELATED: Why Jones-49ers NFL draft talk a 'smokescreen' to Brooks

Lance remains the biggest unknown in this draft class, as he is the only one of the five expected first-round quarterbacks that played at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level in college. He only had one full season as a starter at North Dakota State, but he had 42 total touchdowns and didn't throw an interception in that 2019 campaign, which culminated in a national championship for the Bison.

He has the size and speed of an NFL quarterback, and will get another chance Monday to show off his arm in front of the 49ers' top decision-makers in coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.

As the 49ers expect to have the choice of Lance, Jones or Fields with the No. 3 pick, every chance at evaluation matters for the 49ers' front office.

Plenty of rumors will continue to fly around as we get closer to draft night, but no one will know for sure until Roger Goodell announces a name on April 29.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Trevor Lawrence, Amari Rodgers scoff at notion that Lawrence is not motivated before NFL draft

    Trevor Lawrence, NFL's potential No. 1 pick, posted a series of tweets to defend himself against those who 'misread' quotes about his motivation.

  • Joe Buck will guest host 'Jeopardy,' put himself in the running for permanent job

    Joe Buck will show off his broadcasting skills on "Jeopardy."

  • Domantas Sabonis with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks

    Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers) with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks, 04/18/2021

  • No fans in stands: Nadal, Djokovic miss the 'energy'

    Empty stands has been the new normal for tennis since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but top men's players like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they still find it difficult to maintain their intensity during matches in the absence of fans. The professional circuit was shut down for several months last year before tournament organisers set up 'biosecure bubbles' for players and support staff while keeping fans away from stadiums. Barring the swing in Australia in February, tournaments continue to be played in front of a handful of fans at most.

  • Watson, Watanabe lead Raptors past Magic, 113-102

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Paul Watson Jr. scored 20 of his career-high 30 points in the third quarter Friday night and the Toronto Raptors pulled away to a 113-102 victory over the Orlando Magic. Playing in only his second game after missing 11 games due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocol, Watson converted six straight 3-point shots in the period, in which Toronto outscored the Magic 38-19. ''I had a tough little stretch of about three days,'' Watson said of his coronavirus experience, ''but I feel like my preparation since then is really helping me get to where I am now.

  • Curry scores 33, Warriors roll to 119-101 win over Cavaliers

    CLEVELAND (AP) Stephen Curry scored 33 points - topping 30 for a career-best ninth consecutive game - and the Golden State Warriors pulled away for a 119-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. Curry, who made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers over the previous three games, is averaging 38.2 points during his torrid run. ''He's been incredible lately, even by Steph standards,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

  • NBA Finals betting: A huge bet comes in on healing Lakers to win second straight championship

    The Lakers will get their stars back soon, and have a shot to win it all again.

  • Jimmy Butler on Heat's struggles: 'We’re just being soft'

    Jimmy Butler says the Heat have been humbled by opponents this season.

  • Soccer-Greenwood double helps Man United sink Burnley

    MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Mason Greenwood continued his fine run of form with a second-half brace which helped Manchester United to a 3-1 home win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday and kept them on course for a top-four finish. The result left United second in the standings on 66 points from 32 games, eight behind leaders Manchester City and 10 ahead of third-placed Leicester City, who have a game in hand. Burnley stayed 17th on 33 points from 32 games, six above 18th-placed Fulham who have played a game more and were held to a 1-1 draw at Arsenal after conceding a late equaliser in the lunchtime kickoff.

  • Andrew Wiggins with an and one vs the Boston Celtics

    Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with an and one vs the Boston Celtics, 04/17/2021

  • WNBA draft moments: Sports leagues should keep drafting from living rooms after the pandemic

    The pandemic has inspired some changes worth keeping. Count drafting from living rooms as one of them.

  • Nadal beaten by Rublev in Monte Carlo quarter-finals

    The Spaniard was in danger of being thrashed when Rublev led by a break in the second set, having dominated the opener, but showed his trademark grit to battle back. Rublev was unrelenting, however, and bludgeoned his way into a 5-1 lead in the second set after break the Nadal serve three times. Nadal held serve but the 23-year-old world number eight then finished it off with a crushing forehand winner.

  • UFC legend B.J. Penn asks Triller for Jake Paul fight: ‘I will happily knock this f*cker out in one round’

    The UFC Hall of Famer has not competed since May 2019.

  • Nikola Vucevic with a dunk vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

    Nikola Vucevic (Chicago Bulls) with a dunk vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 04/17/2021

  • Robert Whittaker weighs in on Jake Paul

    Robert Whittaker entered the octagon on Saturday for the UFC Vegas 24 main event against Kelvin Gastelum about the same time as internet celebrity turned boxer Jake Paul entered the ring to face retired UFC welterweight Ben Askren. Whittaker, the former middleweight champion, solidified his place as the top contender in the 185-pound division with a dominating win over Gastelum. During Whittaker's dismantling of Gastelum, Paul scored a first-round knockout in his boxing bout against Askren. During the UFC Vegas Post-fight Press Conference at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Whittaker was asked about Paul's TKO win over Askren. Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 "Askren's not known for his boxing, is he? But good on him. Good on him. He's doing his thing. Do your thing. Good on him," said Whittaker. The salaries for the Triller Fight Club event were disclosed on Friday and showed that Askren received $500,000 for the bout against Paul. Askren lost the fight but cashed in financially. Asked if he would box Paul for $500,000, Whittaker responded without hesitation. "I'd fight him for less," he said. Robert Whittaker chimes in on Jake Paul beating Ben Askren (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • European soccer split: elite clubs threaten breakaway league

    A group of elite clubs split European soccer on Sunday with plans to walk away from the Champions League to create a breakaway competition, drawing an angry response and the threat of legal action from UEFA. The moves to quit the existing structures in an apparent grab for more money and power include Real Madrid, Barcelona, the American owners of Liverpool and Manchester United, Juventus and AC Milan. In a sign of the growing concerns across England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that a Super League would be “very damaging" and demanded an explanation from the publicly silent rebels.

  • Full 2-round mock draft sees WFT, Bears move for QB, Cowboys bail on 10, return to Round 1

    From a team to team perspective, what will each realistically do to improve their teams for 2021 and beyond.

  • Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor? YouTube star says it’s ‘more realistic’ after knockout of Ben Askren

    Jake Paul doesn't know what's next, but he thinks he's inching closer to fighting "The Notorious."

  • How the Eagles players skipping voluntary offseason workouts will impact Nick Sirianni

    As the Eagles plan on skipping voluntary workouts, head coach Nick Sirianni and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon will be impacted

  • Verstappen beats Hamilton in dramatic Emilia-Romagna GP

    Max Verstappen eased to victory in an incident-packed Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday as he comfortably beat Lewis Hamilton, who almost crashed out after a rare error from the world champion. Hamilton hit a wall in a race that was also temporarily suspended following a separate incident involving his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. The 23-year-old Verstappen led for the majority of the race on the wet Imola track and the Red Bull driver beat Hamilton by 22 seconds for the 11th win of his career.