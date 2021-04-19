NFL rumors: Trey Lance pro day will have 49ers, three other teams

Report: Pats, Broncos, Falcons joining SF at Lance's pro day originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' search for their future quarterback continues Monday in Fargo, North Dakota.

Sources told NBC Sports Bay Area that coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch and QB coach Rich Scangarello will attend Lance's second pro day at North Dakota State. They won't be the only team with their eyes on the dual-threat quarterback, though.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Monday morning that the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos also will be in attendance. The Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers and Washington Football Team, all of which could be looking for a young QB, will not be at NDSU on Monday.

After already witnessing the second pro days for Alabama's Mac Jones and Ohio State's Justin Fields, the 49ers could have their eyes on Lance with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Falcons have the No. 4 pick, the Broncos are on the clock at No. 9 and the Patriots are the No. 15 pick.

Lance reportedly will go through 49ers workouts at his second pro day, just as Fields did. He even reportedly began working with QB coach John Beck at the request of Shanahan, who played for Shanahan in Washington. Many see Lance as the wild-card of the draft, but it's clear Monday is set up for the possibility of his coming to the Bay Area.

The 20-year-old has just 17 games and one full season of college football under his belt. But his potential is off the charts. At 6-foot-4 and 226 pounds, Lance has the size, speed and arm strength that every team is looking for right now.

As a 19-year-old redshirt freshman, Lance threw 28 touchdowns in 2019 and rushed for 14 more TDs on the ground. He wasn't intercepted once.

After rumors of Jones and Fields have swirled for weeks, is Lance actually who the 49ers have had their eyes on this whole time? We finally will find out in just over a week, and the 49ers won't be alone in their interest of the talented signal-caller.

