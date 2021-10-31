NFL rumors: Trey Lance could soon see increased role on 49ers

Report: Lance could soon see increased role on 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's only a matter of time.

With the 49ers being losers of four straight and looking for ways to keep their season afloat, changes could be coming. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning, citing sources, that rookie quarterback Trey Lance could see an increased role sooner than later depending on how Jimmy Garoppolo performs.

That makes Sunday's game against the Bears in Chicago that much more interesting.

Entering Sunday, the 49ers rank 19th in passing yards per game, 22nd in passing touchdowns and 27th in completion percentage.

Garoppolo in five games has six passing touchdowns and four interceptions. He has completed 64.8 percent of his passes and has a 37.9 QBR. Lance in four games has three passing TDs, one rushing TD and has been intercepted once. He has completed just 52.1 percent of his passes and has a 39.8 QBR.

But in his one start this season, he threw for 192 yards and added another 89 on the ground, giving the 49ers' offense a new element.

While Kyle Shanahan continues to say the 49ers drafted Lance as a longterm play after swapping first-round picks with the Miami Dolphins and sending them two future first-rounders, sources tell Rapoport they believe Lance will become the starter this season.

Lance has returned from a knee injury and will serve as the 49ers' backup quarterback in Chicago. He certainly could see the field Sunday, and much more frequently if Garoppolo doesn't step his game up.

