NFL rumors: Trey Lance has been assured he will be 49ers' QB in 2022

Report: Lance has been assured he will be 49ers' QB next season

While Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the 49ers' roster, that doesn't mean San Francisco's quarterback plans for 2022 have been changed.

The 49ers loved what they saw from Trey Lance behind the scenes during his rookie season, and it appears they have assured the second-year signal-caller that the starting job will be his in the 2022 season, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"Trey Lance has gotten the full impression behind the scenes that he will start in 2022," Fowler wrote in a story published Wednesday. "So while the expectation is San Francisco will move Garoppolo eventually, it feels like the team is in a holding pattern on that."

The 49ers hoped to have traded Garoppolo by the beginning of the new league year. But trade interest in Garoppolo appears to be tepid after the 30-year-old underwent surgery to repair the capsule in his throwing shoulder March 8.

San Francisco is in no rush to trade Garoppolo and has budgeted to have him on the roster into training camp if need be.

Lance made impressive strides while running the scout team last season and has given the 49ers no reason to believe they made the wrong choice in tabbing him as the quarterback of the future.

"He is who we thought he was and probably even stronger," general manager John Lynch told Bay Area reporters on a video conference call Tuesday. "You have to have a lot to you. You have to have a lot of substance to play quarterback in this league. Both physically and from just a who you are standpoint. I think Trey checks both those boxes. What you know are the things that Kyle and his staff have identified as things for Trey to work with.

"This guy’s focus, his work ethic, he’ll have a plan, and it will be a comprehensive one. When you have the talent and that ability, and what he showed me in the moments, and there were few, when he had the opportunity to go play, I saw that competitive greatness that you look for in people that are going to lead your organization. However brief it was, I saw it. It gives me a lot of belief that it’s there, and he is exactly who we thought he was when we picked him, and we’re really excited about that."

No matter what happens with Garoppolo, the 49ers will be Lance's team next season.

