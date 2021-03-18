NFL rumors: Trent Sherfield, 49ers agree on one-year free agency contract

Report: WR Sherfield, 49ers agree on one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers added some depth to their wide receiver room Thursday when they agreed to a one-year contract with Trent Sherfield, NFL Media's Mke Garafolo reported, citing a source.

Former #AZCardinals WR Trent Sherfield is headed to the #49ers on a one-year deal, source says. Sherfield excels on special teams but the Niners like his skill set at receiver and he’ll have a chance to grab a role there, especially with Kendrick Bourne gone. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2021

Sherfield, 25, spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals. The Vanderbilt product has seen most of his action on special teams, but he did catch 19 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown during his rookie season in 2018. Sherfield signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent after notching 136 catches for 1,869 yards during his career at Vanderbilt.

At his pro day in 2018, Sherfield ran a 4.45 40-yard dash and logged a 6.90-second three-cone drill. His speed is what got him into the NFL and what will make him an intriguing name to watch for the 49ers come training camp.

After Kendrick Bourne agreed to sign with the New England Patriots, the 49ers now have Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Richie James Jr., Jalen Hurd, Jordan Matthews, Chris Thompson and Jauan Jennings currently under contract.

Sherfield could potentially earn the slot role vacated by Bourne's exit, but he'll have to prove he's worthy of that spot in camp.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast