NFL rumors: Trent Brown misses Raiders' win due to scary IV 'mishap'

Raiders right tackle Trent Brown "required immediate medical attention" because of a "mishap" with his pre-game IV, causing him to not play in Sunday's 16-6 win over the Cleveland Browns, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

The 27-year-old will stay overnight in Cleveland, according to Rapoport and Pelissero, after air entered Brown's bloodstream due to said "mishap."

#Raiders OT Trent Brown was hospitalized today after a mishap with his pre-game IV that caused air to enter his bloodstream and required immediate medical attention, per me and @TomPelissero. Brown will stay overnight for further tests. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2020

Air bubbles entering a vein or artery can lead to an air embolism, according to Healthline, which occurs when those bubbles block a vein or artery. The bubbles could travel to a person's brain, heart or lungs, possibly causing a stroke, heart attack or even respiratory failure.

Raiders quarterback told reporters after the game that Brown needed to be wheeled out of the locker room.

"All of a sudden, we come in and they're wheeling him out and I'm like, 'Bro, what is going on?' It was crazy, and so we prayed," Carr said (h/t ESPN's Paul Gutierrez). "As a team we prayed for him, we made sure he was OK, his family, because I'm sure they were scared to death."

Brown didn't play in Week 7 after testing positive for COVID-19. Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters that Brown "fell ill" Sunday, but that he didn't show any COVID-19 related symptoms.

The reported cause of Brown's absence Sunday is the second high-profile medical mishap this NFL season. Los Angeles Chargers team doctors punctured quarterback Tyrod Taylor's lung while attempting to administer a pain-killing injection for his injured ribs ahead of their Week 2 game.

Taylor, 31, has not played since then, only receiving medical clearance leading into Week 7. Despite being cleared, Taylor has not dressed in either of the last two weeks. Chargers' first-round pick Justin Herbert was officially named the team's starter at the beginning of the month.