NFL rumors: Trent Brown expected to be traded from Raiders to Patriots

Dalton Johnson
·2 min read
Report: Brown expected to be traded by Raiders to Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trent Brown's time with the Raiders is coming to a close. 

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Raiders are expected to trade offensive tackle Trent Brown and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick back to the New England Patriots for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Rapoport also reported Brown has restructured his contract to a new one, $11 million deal. He originally had two years and $29.5 million remaining on his Raiders contract.

The Raiders signed Brown to a four-year, $66 million contract in March 2019. It's clear he was ready to move on and couldn't be happier to be a Patriot again, where he won a Super Bowl ring in the 2018 season. 

Brown was named to the Pro Bowl in his first season as Raider in 2019, but only played in 11 games that season. He then played in just five games in 2020 and struggled on the field. As he played just a handful of games, he had a lowly 68.9 Pro Football Focus grade last season. 

This trade is just another example of Raiders general manager Mike Mayock's struggles in free agency. Just look at the 2019 class that Brown was a part of. 

RELATED: 2021 NFL mock draft 7.0: First-round pick projections before free agency

The Raiders now are rebuilding their offensive line as they look to be contenders in Year 4 of the Jon Gruden/Mayock era. They must make better decisions, though, and Brown is just the latest example.

