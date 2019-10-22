If he's indeed traded before the October 29 trade deadline, Emmanuel Sanders would like to go to a winning team, according to Vic Lombardi.

If Emmanuel Sanders does indeed get traded, he told me he wants it to be a winning team. He'll play for any team, preferably a winner. Trade deadline is a week from tomorrow. If the @Broncos are serious about moving him, I'd be curious if he even plays this week. — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) October 22, 2019

Luckily for Sanders, the Patriots are undefeated and could use a true outside receiving threat to best construct an offense that can appropriately compliment New England's league-best defense.

We'll find out just how interested the Patriots are in acquiring Sanders via trade, but as of now, they're the betting favorites to land the wide receiver, just ahead of the 49ers, Eagles and Saints.

The Broncos' reported asking price is at least a third-round pick according to Adam Schefter, so it'd be interesting to see if that price goes down if Sanders starts to sit out up until the deadline. The Broncos are currently 2-5 following an embarrassing loss to the Chiefs Thursday night, Joe Flacco doesn't seem to have much left in the tank and Sanders, 32, isn't getting any younger.

It appears more and more likely that the Broncos will look to find a new home for Sanders by next week, it'll just depend on whether they're willing to send him to a conference foe for less than what they originally wanted. John Elway could do what the Steelers did with Antonio Brown and trade Sanders to any other team, even if the return isn't as good.

NFL Rumors: If traded, Emmanuel Sanders wants to go to a winning team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston