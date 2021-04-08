NFL rumors: Top draft prospect Kadarius Toney meeting with 49ers

Report: 49ers meeting with speedy draft prospect Toney originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Whichever quarterback the 49ers select with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft will step into an offense with a plethora of big-play options in Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and more. The 49ers could have their eyes on another explosive player, too.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Thursday morning the 49ers have an upcoming meeting with Florida receiver Kadarius Toney. The speedster reportedly already has met with the Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions, and has meetings on deck with the Washington Football Team and Jacksonville Jaguars as well.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney will be busy leading up to the draft. He's had productive Zoom calls with the #Cardinals and #Lions, and he's got meetings with #WashingtonFootball, #49ers and #Jaguars coming up. A first-round option for teams looking for playmaking. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 8, 2021

Toney is considered one of the best offensive weapons in the draft this year. He proved that to be true again at his pro day. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 194 pounds, Toney ran a blazing 4.39 40-yard dash and some believe he could be even faster than that.

As a senior, Toney exploded for the Gators. He finished the year with 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns, as well as 19 carries for 161 yards and another touchdown. He even scored a TD as a punt returner.

Toney also is the fourth-highest graded slot receiver in the draft class by Pro Football Focus.

Highest-graded slot WRs in the Draft Class (career):



1. Jaylen Waddle - 92.9

2. Rondale Moore - 88.6

3. Elijah Moore - 86.5

4. Kadarius Toney - 84.6 pic.twitter.com/InHZzkgl3f — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 7, 2021

Many assume Toney will be a first-round pick. The 49ers would have to trade back into the first round to add the Florida. But there's a real chance he falls to the second round and the 49ers could swoop in and take him with the No. 43 overall pick.

Adding Toney to the 49ers' offense would be scary for the rest of the NFC West, and another big-time weapon for Kyle Shanahan to play with.

