NFL rumors: Tony Jefferson visiting 49ers for workout, physical

Report: 49ers hosting safety Jefferson for workout, physical

Free-agent safety Tony Jefferson hasn't played a game since Week 5 of the 2019 NFL season, but his comeback could come as a member of the 49ers.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Monday, citing sources, that the 49ers are hosting Jefferson for a workout and physical this week.

Former #Ravens safety Tony Jefferson is set to visit the #49ers this week for a workout and physical, per sources. Was key player for Baltimore defense before serious knee injury in Week 5 of 2019. If fully recovered, intriguing option for 49ers' secondary. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 19, 2021

Jefferson sustained a season-ending torn ACL in his last game he suited up for when he played for the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens then released him in February of 2020.

The 29-year-old has played seven seasons in the NFL. He began his career with the Arizona Cardinals before moving on to the Ravens ahead of the 2017 season. Jefferson recorded 21 tackles and three passes defensed in the five games he played during the 2019 season before his injury.

From 2014 through 2018, Jefferson totaled four interceptions, 19 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 8.5 sacks.

The 49ers again have Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt set to start at their two safety positions, but both have dealt with injuries. If healthy, Jefferson would be an intriguing veteran to add to the mix.

