NFL Rumors: Tom Brady's retirement decision spurred by these factors

Tom Brady has insisted he wants to play until age 45 and recently said, "When I suck, I'll retire."

Brady doesn't turn 45 until August, however, and just led the NFL in passing yards. So, why is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reportedly deciding to retire after 22 seasons?

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, who broke the news Saturday that Brady is calling it quits, offered this insight:

"Sources said that Brady's decision to retire is based on several factors, including family and health. While less significant, Brady also recognizes that the Buccaneers are likely to undergo significant roster turnover, sources said."

In that context, Brady's recent comments to Jim Gray on his "Let's Go!" podcast are telling. The 44-year-old admitted it "pains" his wife, Gisele Bundchen, to see him take hits on the football field, and added, "she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad."

Brady's multiple off-field endeavors played a role in his retirement decision as well, per Schefter and Darlington. The QB has his own health and wellness empire (TB12 Sports) and a production company (199 Productions) and recently launched a new apparel line called "Brady Brand."

Brady had a good sense that last Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams was his last NFL game, Schefter and Darlington reported, and "is preparing his retirement announcement along with the next chapter of his life and career."

The former New England Patriots quarterback apparently wasn't thrilled about the Bucs' situation in 2022, either. His offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich, reportedly could become the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach, while wide receiver Chris Godwin and running back Leonard Fournette are among several Bucs players set to hit free agency.

With seven Super Bowl titles and countless NFL records to his name, Brady has nothing more to prove. And when you consider the motivations of spending more time with family, preserving his health, focusing on off-field business and being wary of Tampa Bay's 2022 outlook, it makes sense why the GOAT is finally stepping away.