NFL Rumors: Tom Brady's Bucs show Richard Sherman interest

Report: Brady's Bucs show interest in free agent Sherman originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It was hard to imagine Tom Brady and Richard Sherman ever being teammates after Super Bowl XLIX, but it appears that's a possibility.

Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among three teams showing interest in Sherman in free agency, Sports Illustrated's Alber Breer reported Sunday on NBC Sports Boston's "Pregame Live," as seen in the video above.

NF"touched base" with Sherman last week about potentially signing the free-agent cornerback, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero first reported that the Buccaneers "touched base" with Sherman last week, and that his two former clubs, the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, are the other two teams with interest.

Sherman has been a free agent since the 49ers released him in February. The 33-year-old also was charged with five misdemeanors after a July incident in which he crashed his car into a construction zone and attempted to force his way into a family member's home.

Sherman had a felony burglary domestic violence charge dismissed, but his other four misdemeanors -- including driving under the influence and second-degree criminal trespass -- remain pending.

The former Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowler could face a three-game suspension at some point, but Pelissero notes he'll likely be eligible to play immediately, as the NFL is still reviewing his legal situation with his cases pending. Sherman has been undergoing therapy since the incident, Pelissero reports.

Tampa Bay has a need at cornerback after losing Sean Murphy-Bunting to a dislocated elbow in Week 1. Sherman appeared in just five games in 2020 but recorded three interceptions and 11 pass breakups the previous season in San Francisco.

Brady is familiar with Sherman from when his Patriots defeated the Seahawks in dramatic fashion in the 2014 Super Bowl, leading to a famous photo of Sherman extending a handshake to Brady after the QB's final kneeldown.