NFL Rumors: Tom Brady urges players to push for modified offseason program

Tom Brady let his voice be heard on an NFL Players Association call on Friday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback delivered an "impassioned speech" calling for players to have “very intense negotiations” with the league about modifying offseason work, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Brady argues the NFL is the only professional sports league with “overly competitive” drills in the offseason and that last year's virtual offseason proves the grueling in-person work is unneccessary.

"There’s no f—ing pro baseball player that’s throwing 95 mph in mid-December,” Brady said, per Pelissero

A number of teams, including the Buccaneers and New England Patriots, recently announced many of their players will not be taking part in voluntary OTAs. Brady skipped voluntary OTAs in his final years as the Patriots' signal-caller.

The NFLPA is pushing for a boycott of all offseason activities ahead of training camp.