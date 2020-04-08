NFL Rumors: Tom Brady told Al Michaels he was 'unhappy' in November

Even when things were looking up for the New England Patriots last season, Tom Brady apparently wasn't a happy camper.

Brady and the Patriots rolled into their early-November matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens with a zero in the loss column. That wasn't enough to please Brady, however, as the ex-Pats quarterback expressed his dissatisfaction to NBC's Al Michaels before what ended up being New England's first loss of the year.

Michaels revealed to fellow NBC Sports broadcaster Mike Tirico the surprising comments Brady made to him, which foreshadowed his departure from the Patriots in free agency.

"I think the most revealing thing we heard from Tom is we went in for the midseason game in Baltimore on a Sunday night in early November, and [the Patriots] were undefeated," Michaels told Tirico. "And we were talking to Brady, and Brady said to us, 'I'm the most unhappy 8-0 quarterback in football.'"

It's unclear exactly why Brady was so unhappy despite being 8-0, but there are some interesting theories. Perhaps he was tired of Bill Belichick's strict coaching style after 20 years, or he simply was displeased with the Patriots taking it season-by-season with his contract rather than committing to their 42-year-old QB. There also was the whole Antonio Brown saga, which unfolded six weeks prior and took a No. 1 receiver away out of Brady's arsenal.

Brady mentioned in his Wednesday interview with Howard Stern he "probably knew before the start of last season" it would be his final year of New England, so he may have been unhappy long before that Week 9 game in Baltimore.

Whatever it was that had Brady down, it ultimately culminated in the six-time Super Bowl champion beginning a new chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady signed a two-year contract worth $50 million guaranteed last month to become the Bucs' new signal-caller, and he seems rejuvenated by the opportunity.

