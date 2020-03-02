We know Antonio Brown wants to play with Tom Brady whenever he returns to the field. He's made that abundantly clear.

Apparently the feeling still is mutual.

The New England Patriots quarterback and pending free agent keeps in "consistent contact" with Brown and "has told Brown he wants to play with him wherever Brady goes" in free agency, ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler reported Monday, citing two people close to Brown.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Graziano and Fowler added this:

"According to one of Brown's attorneys, Brady has told Brown to keep mentally and physically strong so the two can reunite on the field at Brady's next stop."

It's notable this report is coming from Brown's camp, which obviously has incentive to pump up a potential Brady-Brown reunion.

It's also notable that the NFL still hasn't reinstated the veteran wide receiver, who faces multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct and was arrested on burglary charges in January.

But if Brady actually does have a desire to play with Brown in 2020 -- our Tom E. Curran reported last month that the two have stayed in touch -- that's an interesting dynamic to consider in the 42-year-old's pending free agent decision.

It seems highly unlikely Robert Kraft and the Patriots would re-sign Brown after his tumultuous nine-day tenure in New England, but if a team like the Tennessee Titans was willing to sign the seven-time Pro Bowler, could that be a carrot to dangle to Brady?

In any case, don't be surprised if Brown makes another pro-Brady social media post in the near future.

NFL Rumors: Tom Brady still wants to play with Antonio Brown in 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston