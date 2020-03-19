While Tom Brady was unable to have any real negotiations - as our own Tom E. Curran's reported - with the Patriots before informing the team he was moving on, apparently, his talks with his other suitors came down to a few conditions that they each met, leaving him a choice to be made.

Click here for complete Tom Brady coverage and download the MyTeams App for the latest news and analysis.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated's MMQB each reported Wednesday night that Brady proposed identical packages to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers. Breer lays them out here:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As we wait for Tom Brady's deal with the Buccaneers, some conditions that existed ...



• TB wanted a 2-year commitment, backed by guarantees.

• Ask was $60M, but allowed for creativity. This wasn't all about $$$.

• He wanted to give his new team financial flexibility to add.







— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 19, 2020

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the $30-million-a-year price tag Tuesday, but not the length of the deal, which though still not officially announced, is apparently two years. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the contract language was still being finalized Wednesday night.

Brady then chose the Bucs for a number of reasons, not the least of which were its proximity to his 12-year-old son who lives in New York with his mother, actress Bridget Moynihan. There's also the state income tax advantage. There's none in Florida compared to California's 13.3 percent.







NFL Rumors: Tom Brady reportedly asked for identical 2-year, $60M packages from Bucs, Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston