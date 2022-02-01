NFL Rumors: Tom Brady is 'prominent QB' mentioned in Brian Flores lawsuit

Report: 'Prominent QB' mentioned in Flores lawsuit is Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brian Flores has filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL, alleging racial discrimination in the league's hiring process.

The complaint includes a number of allegations, most notably the New York Giants hiring Brian Daboll as their head coach three days before Flores' interview was even scheduled. Flores' private text messages with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick were used as evidence for that claim.

Flores also accuses Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of pressuring him to illegally recruit a "prominent quarterback" following the 2019 NFL season:

After the end of the 2019 season, Mr. Ross began to pressure Mr. Flores to recruit a prominent quarterback in violation of League tampering rules. Mr. Flores repeatedly refused to comply with these improper directives. Undeterred, in the winter of 2020, Mr. Ross invited Mr. Flores onto a yacht for lunch. Shortly after he arrived, Mr. Ross told Mr. Flores that the prominent quarterback was “conveniently” arriving at the marina. Obviously, Mr. Ross had attempted to “set up” a purportedly impromptu meeting between Mr. Flores and the prominent quarterback. Mr. Flores refused the meeting and left the yacht immediately. After the incident, Mr. Flores was treated with disdain and held out as someone who was noncompliant and difficult to work with.

That "prominent QB" was Tom Brady, according to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. Brady had just finished what would be his final season with the New England Patriots and was set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, when he ultimately chose to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady was the quarterback Stephen Ross allegedly wanted Brian Flores to meet in an alleged yacht meeting before Brady was a free agent according to a league source — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) February 1, 2022

Brian Flores admires and respects Tom Brady but didnâ€™t want to tamper and also didnâ€™t think it was the right time to recruit Brady considering the status of the Dolphinsâ€™ rebuild, which was intended to be a long-term plan, per source. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) February 1, 2022

Flores also alleges Ross offered to pay him $100,000 for every Dolphins loss during the 2019 season to help the team get a better draft spot. Ross would be "mad" at Flores when the team won games.

The Dolphins have since issued a statement on the matter and have denied any wrongdoing.

“We are aware of the lawsuit through the media reports that came out this afternoon," the team's statement reads, per Schad. "We vehemently deny any allegations of racial discrimination and are proud of the diversity and inclusion throughout our organization. The implication that we acted in a manner inconsistent with the integrity of the game is incorrect. We will be withholding further comment on the lawsuit at this time.”