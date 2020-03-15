NFL rumors: Tom Brady not considering Raiders entering free agency

Tom Brady reportedly has narrowed his 2020 options to two teams, and the Raiders are not among them.

NBC Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms reported Sunday that the longtime New England quarterback will either sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or remain with the Patriots.

Sources: 49ers are OUT on Tom Brady, sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo. Brady sweepstakes are down to 2 teams: https://t.co/uqxtdcjCNl — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) March 15, 2020

The six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP is set to enter unrestricted free agency for the first time this week thanks to a clause in his previous contract that prevents him from receiving a franchise tag.

Interest in arguably the greatest quarterback of all time is obviously high, even with him reaching age 43 before next season's start. The 49ers, Indianapaolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers were all included among the parties reportedly intrigued by the prospect of wooing Brady.

The Raiders were among teams discussing Brady internally, though it's uncertain how passionate of a pursuit they discussed despite early rumors they were set to offer a massive sum at the opening of free agency. They have been tied to Brady for months, especially after owner Mark Davis was photographed talking to Brady at a UFC fight in Las Vegas.

Interest in Brady was not random speculation. Real interest was there. Of that there is no doubt, especially entering the team's first season in Las Vegas. Coach Jon Gruden has always loved Brady's ability -- who doesn't? -- and reportedly could've McGyver-ed the offense some to fit the veteran quarterback and what he liked to do with New England.

If in fact the Raiders have been eliminated from Brady's final options, before they're even allowed to make a formal pitch on Monday when free agency's negotiating window opens, that must be a disappointment of some degree.

Having the Patriots included among the final two also flies in the face of recent reports that Brady seemed ready to move on. The Buccaneers make some sense considering coach Bruce Arians' offensive acumen and excellent wide receiver corps that includes Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Despite interest in Brady, it always seemed more plausible the Raiders would keep Derek Carr as the starter and bring in a quality backup in free agency, the draft or both to solidify the depth chart.

It's ultimately uncertain what the Raiders will do at quarterback. There are several veteran quarterbacks set to hit the open market, including Philip Rivers and Teddy Bridgewater, even with Ryan Tannehill reportedly re-signing with the Tennessee Titans.

The Raiders have plenty of options remaining with Brady reportedly considering other clubs, though it seems standing pat at the starting spot is most likely -- but not a lock -- at this stage of the offseason.

