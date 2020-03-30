Turns out NFL free agents like the idea of competing for a Super Bowl with a quarterback who's won six of them.

Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday on a one-year, $8 million contract.

The Bucs were Suh's third team in three years and went 7-9 last season, so it wouldn't have shocked anyone if the five-time Pro Bowler moved on after 2019.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Click here for complete Tom Brady coverage and download the MyTeams App for the latest news and analysis.

But that was before Tampa Bay landed former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Here's NBC Sports' Peter King with some insight on Suh's deal in Monday's "Football Morning in America" column:

One team talking with Suh believes playing with Brady was the tipping point in Tampa Bay's favor.

Brady had signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs the previous Friday, transforming a mediocre club into a serious contender.

Brady coming on board apparently convinced Suh to re-sign on a relatively team-friendly deal -- much like tight end Cameron Brate did last week -- after making $9.25 million in 2019.

We can see why: The 33-year-old has won just two postseason games in six tries over his 10-year NFL career. (His most recent loss was with the Los Angeles Rams to Brady's Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.)

Suh should help Tampa Bay's playoff aspirations, and while the Bucs may not spend like crazy in free agency, Brady choosing them already is proving to be a boon for business.

NFL Rumors: How Tom Brady factored into Ndamukong Suh's Bucs signing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston