NFL Rumors: Tom Brady draws interest for two major NFL analyst jobs

Report: Brady already drawing interest for these NFL analyst jobs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady has already ventured into acting and producing in his NFL retirement. But some are hoping he turns his attention to broadcasting.

Both Fox and Amazon plan to call the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback about becoming an analyst for their NFL broadcasts, the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported Thursday.

The networks' interest in Brady make sense. Fox needs a No. 1 analyst after Troy Aikman reportedly agreed to a massive deal with ESPN, and Amazon needs a big name as it launches its "Thursday Night Football" broadcasts next season.

To state the obvious, there are few bigger names than Brady, who boasts a wealth of football knowledge acquired over 22 seasons as the greatest player in NFL history and has plenty of experience in front of microphones.

Brady-to-the-broadcast-booth seems like a long shot for now, though. The 44-year-old has insisted he wants to spend more time with his family while cultivating his multiple business ventures, and broadcasting would cut into that time. There's also the possibility he's not done playing, either.

But if you're Fox or Amazon, you have to at least try, right?

"There’s no reason to think Brady would want to do it," Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio wrote of Brady potential taking a broadcasting job. "But the phone call is cheap. Much cheaper than it would be to actually hire Brady."

Much like fellow QB legend Peyton Manning, Brady would have plenty of suitors if he decided to try his hand at an analyst role. We'd be surprised if he made that attempt in 2022, though.