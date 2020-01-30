If the Patriots are able to bring Tom Brady back, he might be bringing an old friend with him.

In fact, according to a report from NESN.com Patriots beat writer Doug Kyed, wherever Brady lands in free agency, he could be bringing Danny Amendola along.

More from Kyed's report:

Brady could try to bring along Amendola to his next destination, and that could include both players returning to New England, a source with knowledge of the situation told NESN.com

If that is a return to New England for both the QB, who'll be 43 in August, and the veteran wide receiver, who turns 35 in November, Mike Giardi of the NFL Network points out that perhaps Amendola has made amends with his former coach for some of his comments since leaving the Patriots two years ago.

That would mean Belichick got over Amendola burning bridges on his way out. And trust me, Amendola was persona non grata last offseason and during those joint practices. https://t.co/z0zbWOeNts — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 29, 2020

In 2019, Amendola played for the Detroit Lions, who had joint preseason practices with the Pats, and he played for the Miami Dolphins in 2018. It was shortly after signing with Miami, in an ESPN interview, that Amendola said Belichick "can be an a-hole sometimes."

He also compared playing for Belichick as "almost like you've got a principal and a principal's office" in a Barstool Sports podcast.

NFL rumors: Are Tom Brady and Danny Amendola a free agency tandem? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston