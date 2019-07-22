As he enters his 20th NFL season, Tom Brady may be in line for a "first."

The 41-year-old quarterback, who's entering the final year of his contract, has "no new deal ... on the horizon at this point" with the New England Patriots, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

Brady has never played an NFL season in the last year of his deal, as he's always restructured his contract -- mostly on team-friendly terms -- to ensure some peace of mind and help the Patriots build out their roster.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The six-time Super Bowl champion has put the pressure on New England in years past but is playing it close to the vest this offseason, telling reporters, "I never really talk about my contract or anything like that. I don't really want to start doing that now" back in June.

Brady still hopes to play until age 45, so the Patriots could simply wait until next offseason to sign him to one last two- or three-year deal. But considering they locked up wide receiver Julian Edelman with a new contract earlier this summer, it's still notable that they're not doing the same with the greatest player in franchise history.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NFL Rumors: Tom Brady could enter season without new Patriots contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston