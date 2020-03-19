NFL Rumors: Tom Brady, Buccaneers still finalizing contract language

Tom Brady's new deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could take another day or two to become official.

The two sides still are finalizing the language of Brady's contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. While "no problems are foreseen" with Brady and the Bucs, the signing won't be officially announced Wednesday night.

Bucs and Tom Brady still trying to finalize contract language as of Wednesday night and those discussions will go into Thursday, per source. Contract language more challenging this off-season than any time in recent memory. No problems forseen with Bucs-Brady, but no deal yet. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer and ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Brady asked both Tampa Bay and the Los Angeles Chargers for a two-year commitment and $60 million, but he did allow for the contract to be structured creatively. Chances are that's what's causing the delay, so Patriots fans shouldn't get their hopes up that Brady will back out of the deal.

