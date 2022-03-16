NFL Rumors: Titans to release Julio Jones; would Patriots make sense as a landing spot?

Would Julio Jones make sense for Patriots? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Just as the free agency period in the NFL officially opened, the Tennessee Titans have reportedly made a surprising move in releasing wide receiver Julio Jones after just one season.

Jones immediately becomes the most accomplished receiver on the market as a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time First Team All-Pro and member of the Hall of Fame All-2010s Team after a decade with the Atlanta Falcons.

There's some tread on those tires, but would Jones make sense as a target for the New England Patriots?

The sixth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by Atlanta, Jones is 33 and is coming off of two injury-plagued campaigns. After appearing in nine games for the Falcons in 2020, catching 51 passes for 771 yards and three touchdowns, his production plummeted further for the Titans with only 31 catches for 434 yards and a single score over 10 games.

Having earned more than $140 million in his NFL career, Jones' primary goal would figure to be signing with a team with a chance of contending for a Super Bowl title -- something he came oh so close to achieving with the Falcons in 2016 before his team blew a 28-3 lead to the Patriots.

Is New England close enough to getting back to among the league's elite teams for Jones' liking?

Jones likely won't command a top salary on the free agent market, and does have a built-in connection to New England and Mac Jones as an Alabama alum.

Of course, Bill Belichick once infamously advised then-Atlanta GM Thomas Dimitroff, a former Patriots executive, to avoid trading up in the draft for Jones -- the money line being "Why go all-out for someone like Jones when you can likely have a Jonathan Baldwin, who, as far as Belichick can see, is just as good if not better than Jones?"

Baldwin, selected 26th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs, was out of the NFL within three seasons.

Nevertheless, what's the worst thing that could happen by bringing Jones in and seeing how he fits? The Patriots clearly need another body at receiver to go along with Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers.

If it doesn't work out, Jones would make a great addition to the Eric Decker/Reggie Wayne/Torry Holt All-Star team of legendary receivers who never even made it out of preseason in brief stints in Foxboro.

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry noted that Jones wouldn't dismiss the idea of Jones, who is 17th all-time in receiving yards with 13,330, in New England.