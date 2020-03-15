NFL rumors: Titans not interested in signing Tom Brady in free agency

It looks like it's time to take one team off Tom Brady Watch.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Sunday morning that the Tennessee Titans are not interested in signing Brady. Her colleague, Adam Schefter, further reported the news by tweeting the Titans instead are working on signing quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a multi-year contract.

The Titans are not interested in Tom Brady, they are working hard to get a deal done with Ryan Tannehill per sources — Dianna (@diannaESPN) March 15, 2020

As @diannaESPN alluded to, Titans and Ryan Tannehill are now on the verge of a new multi-year extension that would prevent Tennessee from using its franchise tag on the quarterback and keep him as the team's starter moving forward, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2020

Slightly over an hour-and-a-half after Schefter's tweet, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Tannehill and the Titans agreed to a four-year, $118 million contract.

The #Titans have agreed to terms with QB Ryan Tannehill on a 4-year deal worth $118M, source says. He gets $91M in total guarantees and $62M in fully guaranteed money. A huge payday after leading Tennessee to the playoffs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2020

It seems Tannehill is pretty happy, too.

The Titans were seen as a possible landing spot for Brady as his former teammate, Mike Vrabel, is the team's coach and Tennessee was one win away from the Super Bowl last season with an unproven QB in Tannehill. In the Titans' eyes, however, Tannehill appears to have proven himself to the tune of a hefty paycheck.

So, where does this leave Brady one day before free agency is set to begin?

Returning to the New England Patriots still is the most likely outcome. With the Titans reportedly out, though, this could help other possible suitors like the Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Raiders and, yes, the 49ers.

Both coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock have voiced confidence in current quarterback Derek Carr. But neither one has fully dismissed the idea of Brady donning the Silver and Black.

Despite Carr being an adequate option, Brady signing with Sin City's new team still makes plenty of sense. The Raiders have the salary-cap space to get it done, they would love the allure of Brady opening their new stadium as they move to Las Vegas and even at 43 years old, he likely is a better option than Carr.

And then there are the 49ers.

San Francisco was one blown lead away from winning Super Bowl LIV, however, many believe QB Jimmy Garoppolo -- Brady's former teammate -- was the weak link. Like Gruden and Mayock have done for Carr, coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch have made it clear they believe in Jimmy G.

But would the 49ers bring Brady back to the Bay to win a Super Bowl now and figure out the future later? We'll have to wait and see.

One thing does seem to be clear, though: There already is a team out of the race to sign Brady.

