NFL rumors: Titans hire 49ers' Ran Carthon as next general manager

Report: Titans hire 49ers' Carthon as next general manager originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Ran Carthon is moving on after seven years with the 49ers.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Tuesday, citing sources, the Tennessee Titans are hiring Carthon, who is finishing off his second season as the 49ers' director of player personnel.

Carthon has been a mainstay on general manager John Lynch's staff since he arrived in 2017. He served as the 49ers' director of pro personnel for five seasons before being promoted to director of player personnel in 2021.

The Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson in early December after seven seasons. Tennessee has made the playoffs four times in the last six years but lost the final seven games of its 2022 schedule and missed the postseason.

Carthon joins a growing list of current NFL general managers who once worked under Lynch. Martin Mayhew (Washington Commanders) and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Minnesota Vikings) both have roots in the 49ers' front office tree.

The 49ers will receive two future compensatory third-round draft picks for losing a minority executive to another general manager position.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast