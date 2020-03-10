NFL Rumors: Are Titans cooling on pursuit of Tom Brady in free agency?

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown admitted Monday it would be "insane" to have Tom Brady as his quarterback.

But do his bosses feel the same way?

The Titans have been speculated as the New England Patriots' most serious competition to sign Brady in free agency. Speaking Tuesday on ESPN's "Get Up!", though, co-host Dianna Russini suggested the Titans may be leaning toward Ryan Tannehill over Brady.

"I think Tom Brady certainly has interest in playing for the Titans," Russini said, as aired on ESPN. "I think the Titans flirted with the idea; they liked it and maybe had some meetings to discuss it. But in the end, they want to go with Ryan Tannehill."

Tannehill, who's also set to become a free agent March 18, went 7-3 as Tennessee's starting quarterback in 2019 with a 117.5 passer rating, the fourth-highest in NFL history for a single season.

So, despite Brady being close friends with Titans quarterback Mike Vrabel and Tennessee having quality offensive weapons to support the 42-year-old quarterback, the Titans may want to stick with the hot hand.

"In terms of Brady's interest in playing in Nashville, he certainly would love that opportunity," Russini said. "But from what I can gather, it doesn't seem like the Tennessee Titans are all in on Tom Brady.

"I just think they're more committed to making it work with Ryan Tannehill than with Tom Brady."

Tennessee can use its franchise tag on Tannehill between now and Monday, March 16, or agree to a contract extension with the 31-year-old QB before he hits free agency.

As for Brady? Russini intimated that the quarterback's market may not be as strong as some believe.

"I think at this point right now, Brady's interest in other teams outweighs the amount of teams that are interested (in him)," Russini said.

That level of interest could impact what leverage Brady has in negotiations with Patriots coach Bill Belichick as March 18 draws near.

