NFL rumors: Texans wide receiver Will Fuller suspended six games for 'mistake' PED usage

Philly-area WR suspended 6 games for 'mistake' PED usage originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V announced on his personal Instagram page on Monday night that he's been suspended six games by the NFL for using performance enhancing drugs.

In a similar situation to the Eagles' Lane Johnson a couple years ago, Fuller said in his Instagram post that he was advised by a medical professional medication that the professional believed was permissible by the NFL's PED policies, but ultimately was not.

Fuller called the PED usage a "mistake":

Fuller, who graduated from Philly's Roman Catholic High School in 2013, was having a career year with the Texans, his fifth season in Houston. He had 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns through 11 games, all already career highs.

And, at least for a brief moment, there was a glimmer of a thought that Fuller could return home at the recent NFL trade deadline and don midnight green for the second half of the 2020 NFL season.

The Texans were reportedly trying to capitalize on teams 'not embracing a rebuild', a description which fit Howie Roseman and the Eagles like a glove back in late October. Fuller represented a possible season-saving swing on a rookie deal, but nothing came of the rumblings, and now Fuller is done for the year.

It's certainly nice to know the Eagles didn't trade for a guy who would've missed the last six games of the season because of accidental PED usage, particularly since it's become more and more clear that the organization needs to embrace a rebuild.

Whether Fuller's value on the open market this offseason will take any sort of hit from this suspension remains to be seen. If Fuller is to be believed, a mistake shouldn't be a mark against his character. But his cumulative statistics from this season will take a hit, which could influence his ultimate deal.

Story continues

Will it make Fuller affordable enough for the Eagles to inquire? We'll see.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube