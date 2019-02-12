NFL Rumors: Texans to release Demaryius Thomas—could Patriots be interested?

NFL Rumors: Texans to release Demaryius Thomascould Patriots be interested? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Despite the fact the Patriots' 2018 season ended with a Super Bowl victory parade, we can all agree this year was not the team's strongest showing on the wide receiver front.

From Julian Edelman missing the first four games of the season due to suspension, to having to resort to using fullback James Develin as a wideout, to losing Josh Gordon halfway thorugh, the Patriots did not enjoy depth or consistency at the position last year. Thus, shopping for wide receivers is a priority this offseason.

The news just in out of Houston is that wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is being released.

After trading for him, the #Texans are moving on from Demaryius Thomas… who is still recovering from a torn Achilles. https://t.co/19AlX5wSZf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2019

Thomas tore his left Achilles in Week 16, and was traded to the Texans from the Broncos right before the trade deadline.

While Patriots wide receiver rumors run rampant at this time of year, the Patriots and Thomas have some history.

It was reported by NFL Network's Mike Giardi two days before Thomas was traded to Houston, that the Patriots had discussed a trade for the then Broncos receiver. Thomas was first drafted by Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels when he was the head coach at Denver.

Multiple league sources confirm the #Patriots have been active on the trade front for weeks. That's not abnormal for them. One name that's been discussed is #Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas. Thomas was drafted by Pats OC Josh McDaniels when he was HC at Denver. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 28, 2018

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is known to take fliers on veteran players, often times wide receivers he can get at injury discounts.

Thomas, fresh off an Achilles injury and without a team, may be ripe for the picking.

