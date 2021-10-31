NFL Rumors: Texans not expected to trade WR Brandin Cooks

Could Patriots pursue Brandin Cooks? Why trade doesn't seem likely originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brandin Cooks doesn't seem happy with his situation in Houston. The New England Patriots need help at wide receiver. Are those the makings of a deal ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline?

Don't hold your breath.

Cooks isn't expected to be available for trade between now and Tuesday, NFL Media's Rapoport reported Sunday, noting that the veteran wide receiver "is the kind of player the Texans want to build around, not trade."

Cooks sparked trade rumors Wednesday when he tweeted, "This is bulls---. Such a joke" after the Texans traded veteran running back Mark Ingram, suggesting he's not happy with Houston leadership amid the team's 1-6 start.

The 28-year-old had a strong 2017 campaign with the Patriots -- 65 receptions for 1,082 yards with seven touchdowns -- so a reunion seemed worth at least considering for a New England team that could use more weapons for rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Texans general manager (and former Patriots executive) Nick Caserio doesn't appear inclined to deal Cooks, though -- that or he's holding out for a strong return in a trade that the Patriots likely wouldn't offer.

New England has plenty of needs elsewhere, including at cornerback and offensive line. So, Cooks being off the table likely won't stop the club from making calls between now and Tuesday.