NFL rumors: Texans hire 49ers' Bobby Slowik as new offensive coordinator

Report: 49ers' Slowik joining Ryans as new Texans OC originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After leaving the 49ers to take over as the Houston Texans' head coach, DeMeco Ryans has gone right to work putting together his new staff in Texas -- a list that includes a couple of familiar faces so far.

One of Ryans' new hires is San Francisco's offensive passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik, who now joins Houston as the team's new offensive coordinator, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, citing sources.

Slowik began his coaching career with Washington from 2011 to 2013 as a defensive assistant under Mike Shanahan, where 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan served as offensive coordinator. He rejoined Kyle Shanahan in 2017 as San Francisco's defensive quality control coach, as did Ryans, and both worked their way up the coaching ladder in the seasons that followed.

The Texans requested to interview Slowik for their OC position at the end of January, and he was interviewed just a few days later. Slowik will take over for former Texans OC Pep Hamilton, who oversaw a Houston offense that finished 30th in points and 31st in total offense during the 2022 NFL season.

Slowik has been credited by 49ers general manager John Lynch as the person who put rookie quarterback Brock Purdy on San Francisco's radar during the draft scouting process -- something that worked out quite nicely for the team this past season.

And Slowik isn't the only one following Ryans to Houston. The Texans also hired 49ers defensive quality control coach Stephen Adegoke as their new safeties coach, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, and San Francisco's former chief of staff Nick Kray will join Ryans in the same role.

Additionally, 49ers defensive passing game specialist/secondary coach Cory Undlin has completed his interview for the Texans' defensive coordinator position, per Wilson, though he's one of several candidates the team reportedly is considering.

Story continues

The 49ers' coaching staff has helped lead San Francisco to winning seasons often in recent years, and it's no wonder Ryans would like to bring some of that talent with him to Houston.

And as the organization showed with its recent Steve Wilks hiring, San Francisco is dedicated to finding the right coaches to replace those they've lost.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast