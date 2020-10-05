NFL Rumors: Texans fire head coach and GM Bill O'Brien after seven seasons

Justin Leger

Bill O'Brien's seven-year tenure with the Houston Texans has come to an end.

O'Brien was relieved from his duties as head coach and general manager on Monday, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. The move comes after an 0-4 start to the Texans' 2020 season.

O'Brien will be replaced by another Bill Belichick disciple, Romeo Crennel, in the interim. Former New England Patriots character coach Jack Easterby, who joined Houston in 2019, now sits atop the Texans' organizational chart.

Belichick's coaching tree hasn't fared especially well in recent years, and that has extended into 2020. In addition to O'Brien's 0-4 start, Matt Patricia's Detroit Lions and Brian Flores' Miami Dolphins both are 1-3 to begin the year, while Joe Judge's New York Giants are 0-4.