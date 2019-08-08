NFL Rumors: How Texans executed Duke Johnson trade without a GM

The Houston Texans are operating without a general manager after failing to lure Nick Caserio from the New England Patriots.

But that didn't stop them from executing a pretty notable trade Thursday.

The Texans acquired running back Duke Johnson from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2020 draft pick. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and the Houston Chronicle's John McClain, it's a fourth-round pick that will become a third-round pick if Johnson appears in 10 games for Houston.

So, if Houston doesn't have a GM, who pulled off this deal? Apparently head coach Bill O'Brien himself.

The Duke Johnson trade was done by #Browns GM John Dorsey and #Texans coach Bill O'Brien, I'm told. Without a GM, Houston has several qualified personnel people assuming different roles, but it was O'Brien on the phone with Dorsey. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 8, 2019

O'Brien doesn't have any traditional GM experience, but perhaps he took notes from his former boss, Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who also serves in a general manager role of sorts along with Caserio, who's listed as New England's director of player personnel.

What's unclear is if O'Brien will regret his first trade as an NFL GM. Houston needed a running back after releasing D'Onta Foreman, but the Browns had little use for Johnson, who was backing up Nick Chubb and likely would have been a third-stringer when Kareem Hunt returns from his suspension. Giving up a potential third-rounder for another team's backup seems like a high price to pay.

