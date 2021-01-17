NFL Rumors: Texans discussing possible Deshaun Watson trade partners

Report: Texans discussing possible Deshaun Watson trade partners originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A Deshaun Watson trade this offseason appears to be a foregone conclusion.

The Houston Texans quarterback has been upset with the organization not keeping him in the loop with their general manager and head coach search. Watson reportedly found out via Twitter that the team had hired former New England Patriots exec Nick Caserio as their new GM.

ESPN's Adam Schefter added to the trade rumors Sunday, reporting "multiple people in and around the Houston Texans organization believe Deshaun Watson has played his last snap with the team."

More from ESPN:

One source told ESPN's Sarah Barshop that the Texans have had internal conversations about possible trade partners and what their quarterback position would look like in the future without Watson.

On the day the Texans announced the hiring of Caserio, league sources told Schefter that Watson was not happy with the process because he "offered input on potential general manager candidates, but the Texans neither considered nor consulted with those endorsed by their franchise quarterback."

The report also states firing ex-Patriots character coach Jack Easterby -- now a Texans exec -- wouldn't resolve the issue, and Texans owner Cal McNair "would have to fire Cal McNair."

So if Watson indeed is traded, where could he land?

Last week it was reported Watson, who has a no-trade clause, would consider a trade to the Miami Dolphins. The New England Patriots also are among betting favorites to land the 25-year-old as they have a clear need at the quarterback position.

Watson signed a signed $156-million contract extension with Houston in September.