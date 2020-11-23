NFL Rumors: Patriots lose Derek Rivers, Hjalte Froholdt on waivers

Report: Patriots lose two players on waivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots reportedly lost two players on waivers Monday.

Derek Rivers, a 2017 third-round pick, was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams according to ESPN's Field Yates. The 26-year-old tallied 2.5 sacks in 14 games during a Patriots tenure that was plagued by injuries.

Offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt was claimed by the Houston Texans after being placed on waivers by the Patriots over the weekend, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Froholdt, who was selected out of Arkansas in the fourth round, played in only eight games with New England. The 24-year-old missed all of 2019 with a shoulder injury.