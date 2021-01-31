NFL rumors: What Texans' asking price for Deshaun Watson trade looks like

Report: What Texans' asking price for Watson trade looks like originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The blockbuster trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night for Jared Goff along with a fleet of draft picks surprised many who didn't expect the 32-year-old to fetch such a substantial haul.

The 49ers were one of the teams that submitted offers for Stafford, and also reportedly are among the teams pursuing a trade for disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Although Stafford seems to have reset the market, the Texans' asking price hasn't changed for Watson, the Houston Chronicle's John McClain reported Sunday morning.

The Rams-Lions trade will have nothing to do with a Watson trade if the Texans do it. They'll want 2 ones, 2 twos and 2 young defensive starters, at the least. Watson, 25, under contract, great QB, team leader, beloved by fans, pillar of the community. Start with the Jets. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 31, 2021

Two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks and two defensive starters would be an amazing trade package, even for a "generational" QB like Watson.

The 49ers clearly didn't present a better offer to Detroit for Stafford, so it seems unlikely they'd pony up significantly more than that to acquire Watson.

General manager John Lynch and the 49ers' front office already have a number of key players that need to be re-signed, not to mention potential contract extensions for Nick Bosa or Fred Warner.

It's becoming more likely by the day that Jimmy Garoppolo will be the 49ers' quarterback in 2021, but it's interesting to see just how much putting together a trade for Watson potentially would cost.