NFL rumors: Texans' asking price for Deshaun Watson trade is crazy

Deshaun Watson is one of the most intriguing players involved in trade rumors as the 2021 NFL season kicks off this weekend with Week 1 games.

The star quarterback's future with the Texans has been the subject of plenty rumors, speculation and debate over the last couple months, and not just because of his reported trade request during the offseason. Watson also faces many civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct.

It's unknown how those legal matters will be resolved. This uncertainty could make it difficult for teams to pull the trigger on a trade for Watson.

Another factor that could make it hard for teams to complete a trade is the Texans' asking price. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday what Houston wants in exchange for Watson, and it's a massive package.

"The Houston Texans sought a package of six players and NFL draft picks from teams interested in trading for star quarterback Deshaun Watson this summer, league sources told ESPN," Schefter wrote.

"Whether the package consisted of one player and five draft picks or two players and four picks, the Texans were unwilling to budge from their trade price for Watson, who remains on their roster even though he will not be active for Sunday's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars."

The Dolphins are one team that reportedly has shown interest in acquiring Watson.

But Miami, at least for now, is sticking with second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 draft. Tagovailoa and the Dolphins face the rival New England Patriots in a Week 1 matchup Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Teams with interest in Watson have until the Nov. 2 trade deadline to make a move for the quarterback before the end of this season.

