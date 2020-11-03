NFL rumors: Tension within 49ers on Jimmy Garoppolo's initial injury severity

Report: 49ers differed on severity of Jimmy G's initial injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo's lingering high ankle sprain very well could keep him out for the rest of the season after aggravating the injury Sunday in the 49ers' loss to the Seattle Seahawks. It also might have put an end to his time in a 49ers jersey.

Garoppolo first injured his ankle in the 49ers' Week 2 win over the New York Jets. He completed 14 of 16 pass attempts for 131 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, but didn't return from the locker room after halftime. Just how bad was Garoppolo's initial injury? There reportedly were differing opinions.

"There was actually some tension, and some clashing, differing on opinions about his previous high ankle sprain, and now he's got another one on top of that," CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora said Monday on FOX Sports Radio's "The Jason Smith Show."

Garoppolo missed Week 3 and 4 and returned for Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins. But he clearly still had lingering issues from the injury and was replaced at halftime after completing just seven of his 17 pass attempts and was tossing two ugly interceptions. Garoppolo started in Week 6 and 7 and played solid, however, much of the credit goes to Kyle Shanahan outcoaching Sean McVay and Bill Belichick.

Now, the QB's high ankle sprain has reached new heights and he's expected to be out for at least the next six weeks. The real question is, how do the 49ers feel behind closed doors about Garoppolo's future?

It's what everyone is asking right now, and we're sure to get an answer sooner or later.

