NFL Rumors: Ted Karras to sign with Patriots; David Andrews leaving team

Report: Ted Karras joining Patriots as David Andrews departs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' reported new center in 2021 will be a familiar face.

The Patriots are signing center Ted Karras to a one-year, $4 million contract in free agency, The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported Wednesday.

Karras spent his first four seasons in New England before joining the Miami Dolphins in 2020, and it appears he'll assume the starting center role upon his return: Veteran center David Andrews is not returning to the Patriots, NESN's Doug Kyed reports.

Patriots Talk Podcast - What factors led to the Patriots spending spree? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

A recent report suggested Andrews intended to test free agency, with the Dolphins rumored to be a suitor. Now that Karras is coming to New England, it's possible Andrews and Karras swap places with Andrews joining head coach Brian Flores and "Patriots South" in Miami.

Karras started all 16 games for the Dolphins at center last season and was the Patriots' center in 2019 when Andrews missed the year due to a pulmonary embolism.

So, while Karras hasn't worked with presumptive starting quarterback Cam Newton, the 28-year-old should have a relatively seamless transition coming back to Foxboro.