NFL rumors: Teams 'watching 49ers closely' on Julio Jones trade

After an injury-riddled season, the 49ers are primed to be contenders yet again for the 2021 NFL season. Teams around the league know just how talented a healthy San Francisco squad is.

And they're terrified of the 49ers possibly adding one of the best receivers in the game.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that "teams are watching the 49ers closely" regarding a possible Julio Jones trade. This came just 33 minutes after ESPN's Dianna Russini reported the Seattle Seahawks have been engaged in trade talks with the Atlanta Falcons, and quarterback Russell Wilson has spoken to Jones about them possibly pairing up.

Asking around league on Julio Jones, teams are watching 49ers closely, though uncertain how far they'd go after giving up 1s for Trey Lance. Ravens would be willing to get involved at right price. High demand plus $15M salary a hurdle. Teams could ask ATL to cover some cost. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 30, 2021

The 49ers would have a lot of competition to add Jones as the star receiver is a hot commodity right now.

Jones, 32, still is one of the best receivers in all of football. In only nine games last season, he had 51 receptions for 771 yards and three touchdowns on a four-win Falcons team. That broke a streak of six streak seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

Adding Jones would give the 49ers a three-headed monster of receivers with Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, along with tight end George Kittle. Jones also is familiar with Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Jones' two All-Pro seasons came with Shanahan as Atlanta's offensive coordinator. Shanahan hasn't shut the door on making a move for Jones, and that has to have the entire NFL shaking in their tracks right now.

