Texas Rangers opening Globe Life Field to fans at 100% capacity for MLB opener

NFL Rumors: Teams have spoken to Patriots about N'Keal Harry trade

Darren Hartwell
·2 min read
Report: Is N'Keal Harry on the trade block for Patriots? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We've spent plenty of time discussing which pass-catchers the New England Patriots could add via free agency or trade.

But it's also possible the Patriots let a wide receiver go this offseason.

NFL teams have checked in with New England about the availability of N'Keal Harry, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The No. 32 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Harry has been a significant disappointment through two NFL seasons. He appeared in just seven games as a rookie in 2019 and ranked fifth on the Patriots in receiving yards (309) last season with 33 catches and two touchdowns.

Curran's Patriots WR reset: Time to move on from Harry?

Harry could be a valuable trade asset, however. The 23-year-old will carry a $2.7 million cap hit in 2021 on the third year of his rookie deal and perhaps could use a change of scenery after catching passes from Cam Newton in an ineffective New England offense.

Not ideal, N'Keal

Harry's career receiving yards per game (21 games)

19.7

Variation

Single

If the Patriots part with Harry, they'll be even thinner at wide receiver, where Julian Edelman and Jakobi Meyers are the only returning players under contract who caught more than 20 passes last season.

New England has plenty of cap space to acquire pass-catching talent on the open market, so perhaps the team will overhaul its wide receiver corps by dealing Harry for draft assets and pursuing a veteran wideout via free agency or trade.

NFL free agency begins a week from Wednesday, so the action could pick up soon.

